The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Invesco has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

