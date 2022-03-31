The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $24.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $24.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.
Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,292. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Invesco has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock worth $141,098,716 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
