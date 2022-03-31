The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 141.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.