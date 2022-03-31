The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $4.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.97. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $170.14 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

