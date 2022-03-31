The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,498,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

