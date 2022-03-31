The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,190 ($28.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 1,945 ($25.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.94) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.29) to GBX 2,030 ($26.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.63) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.89) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.94).

Shares of WEIR stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,675.50 ($21.95). The company had a trading volume of 84,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,613. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,381 ($18.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,704.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,720.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

