ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 139.54% and a negative net margin of 122.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

THMO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 161,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,879. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis (Get Rating)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.