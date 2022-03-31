ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 139.54% and a negative net margin of 122.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.
THMO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 161,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,879. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About ThermoGenesis (Get Rating)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
