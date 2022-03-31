TheStreet Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.45. 69,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,289. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $77.31 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.
In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
