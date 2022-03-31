Thomas Bartrum Sells 10,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

PRVA stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.99. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

