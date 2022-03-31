ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.17. ThredUp shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 5,599 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,344,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in ThredUp by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after buying an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

