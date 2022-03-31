Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
TDW opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
Tidewater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
