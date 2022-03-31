Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

TDW opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tidewater has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tidewater by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.