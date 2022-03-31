Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 16,045 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Timothy Storrs Jenks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50.
NYSE NPTN opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.
NPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
