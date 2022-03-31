TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of TISNF opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. TIS has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

