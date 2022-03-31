Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TITN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 190,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $638.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

