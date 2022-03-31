Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

