Toncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.40 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $4.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.61 or 0.07154060 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.60 or 0.99907954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00053907 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

