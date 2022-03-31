Toople (LON:TOOP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 187941248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43.

Get Toople alerts:

Toople Company Profile (LON:TOOP)

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium enterprises in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.