Toro (NYSE:TTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. Toro has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.