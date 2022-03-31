Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.13.
About Touchstone Exploration (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.