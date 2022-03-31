Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

