Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $180.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $252.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.39.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

