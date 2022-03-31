TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,390. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $818.93 million and a PE ratio of -43.75.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

