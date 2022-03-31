Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

TTD opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

