Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRZBF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

