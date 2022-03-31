Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Transcat alerts:

TRNS opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. Transcat has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $101.05.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Transcat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.