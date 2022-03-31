Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of TGS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,201. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

