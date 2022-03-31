Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Trex stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 39,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

