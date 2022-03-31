Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

TCDA opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company has a market cap of $406.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Get Tricida alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tricida by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.