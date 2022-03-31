TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

