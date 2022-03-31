Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,729 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.