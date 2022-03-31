Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of TGI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.87.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

