Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of TCNNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 393,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

