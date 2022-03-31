TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. TSR has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 71.43% and a net margin of 7.41%.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

