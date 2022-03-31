TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.TTEC also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.040 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter worth $478,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TTEC by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

