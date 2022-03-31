Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

TKC stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $947.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 424,078 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

