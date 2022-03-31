Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Trading Up 4.6%

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 2,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,197,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 368,764 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $6,441,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 105.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $6,351,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

