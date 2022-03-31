Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $503.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.