Tutor Perini Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TPC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

