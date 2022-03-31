Tutor Perini Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of TPC opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Tutor Perini (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
