Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TPC stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 767,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after acquiring an additional 485,118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

