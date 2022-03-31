U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

USWS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About U.S. Well Services (Get Rating)

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.