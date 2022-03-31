UBS Group Begins Coverage on Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of WU stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $77,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Western Union by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

