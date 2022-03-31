UBS Group Boosts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 275

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.05.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.