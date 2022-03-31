UBS Group Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €13.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of CRARY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 179,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,741. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

