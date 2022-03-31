UBS Group Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €13.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.
Shares of CRARY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 179,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,741. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.86.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
