UBS Group Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $454.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $432.00 to $454.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.10.

FDS traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $442.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.89 and its 200 day moving average is $430.27. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after buying an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

