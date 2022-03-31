UBS Group Reiterates €190.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.09 ($178.12).

ETR WCH opened at €151.85 ($166.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €145.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

