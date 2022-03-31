UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

