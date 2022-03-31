UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PATH opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. UiPath has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.16.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,061,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,078 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 305,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

