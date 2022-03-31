Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) & Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Head to Head Review

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $55.31 million 12.79 -$199.43 million ($2.95) -3.21 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $351.41 million 14.09 -$454.02 million ($6.71) -10.63

Theravance Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma -360.56% N/A -50.42% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -129.20% -44.24% -28.08%

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Theravance Biopharma and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 2 4 2 0 2.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 2 9 0 2.67

Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $123.81, indicating a potential upside of 73.50%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Theravance Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

