UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $84,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $179,610,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,623,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after buying an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 103,761.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after buying an additional 295,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

