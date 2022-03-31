Umpqua Holdings Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,606 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.