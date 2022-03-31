Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

