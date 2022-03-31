Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Shares of UN01 traded down €0.37 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.73 ($27.18). The stock had a trading volume of 531,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($46.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.35 and its 200 day moving average is €36.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

